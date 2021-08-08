A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man in hopsital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Bear scared away by bystanders

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

