Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

The stabbing happened downtown Kelowna as Canada Day festivities wrapped up

  • Jul. 1, 2018 11:30 p.m.
  • News

A man was killed in downtown Kelowna shortly after Sunday’s Canada Day festivities wrapped up and the RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit need witnesses to come forward.

The man was fatally injured during an altercation near Queensway Bus Loop on July 1. Police were called to an altercation on Queensway at approximately 10:50 p.m. where they located a male on the ground. The male suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to the Kelowna General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of City Hall on Queensway across from O’Flannigan’s Liquor Store between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m, said Const. Lesley Smith Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

READ ALSO: POLICE LOOK INTO SUSPICIOUS DEATH

“The identify of the male victim is still unknown and we are hoping to locate a friend or family member who will notify the RCMP should they recognize the following description”.

The homicide victim is described as being a non white male in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-11, 150 lbs with long brown hair, long facial hair and brown eyes. The male was wearing black jeans, a rope belt and black shoes with white soles. The victim also had several tattoos on his upper body, in particular a large colorful tattoo on his side.

If you recognize the description of this male, and you have not made contact with him since July 1st, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit. If you witnessed the altercation or were part of a large crowd in the Queensway area at the time, we ask that you contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. (Please see attached map of the area in question)

You can also remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

ORIGINAL 11:30 p.m.

Kelowna Mounties have taped off an area near the downtown bus loop Sunday night as they investigate what officers on site say was a fight.

Multiple police cars and ambulances are at the scene and some of the people who are milling about the area have speculated there was a stabbing, though there is no apparent blood.

Thousands of people were in downtown Kelowna Sunday night for Canada Day celebrations and fireworks wrapped up at around 11 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

