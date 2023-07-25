The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)

Man kicked out of Merritt hotel later involved in 3-person fatal crash

BC police watchdog investigating the crash took place outside Logan Lake

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC are investigating a vehicle crash that killed three people outside Logan Lake.

On Sunday, July 23, the Merritt RCMP received several calls about staff members at the Best Western hotel regarding a man who damaged the room he was staying in. Hotel staff asked the man to leave but were forced to call police to get help removing the man from the hotel. Upon the RCMP’s arrival, the man cooperated, talked with officers, grabbed his belongings and left the hotel around 10 a.m.

An hour and a half later that same day, at 11:30 a.m., the man was one of three people to die in a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 97D outside Logan Lake.

The man was travelling by himself and the other two people involved were in a separate vehicle.

After the crash, the IIO was notified and is currently investigating if any police actions or inactions may have played in the collision.

Anyone who saw anything or has any additional information, including dash cam footage, is to call the IIO’s witness line (1-855-446-8477) or by filling out the contact form on IIO’s website.

