Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” marking the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. The inquiry is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

  • Oct. 31, 2018 11:11 a.m.
  • News

VERNON, B.C. — The rally on the Vernon Law Courts steps lasted longer than the video appearance inside.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, appeared via video-link in courtroom 201 for a procedural hearing Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. Sagmoen will return for the conclusion of his bail hearing Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., also via video.

“This was just to get the matter back before your honour (Judge Jeremy Guild) so you don’t lose jurisdiction,” said crown prosecutor Juan O’Quinn.

Related: Sagmoen bail adjourned, committed to stand trial

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Sagmoen’s bail hearing began after the wrap up of his preliminary inquiry Oct. 23 in which Judge Guild committed Sagmoen to stand trial on five counts, including disguising face with intent to commit offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; use of firearm committing, etc. indictable offence; uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

“You’ll be appearing next tomorrow at 2 p.m. by video to conclude the bail hearing,” Judge Guild informed Sagmoen.

At a bail hearing in February 2018 before Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi, Sagmoen’s charges were split into three separate matters. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two cases but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen appeared this week.

However, should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge, which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, a group of people banded together to rally in support of missing North Okanagan women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Genereaux’s mother and sister were in Vernon Law Courts for Sagmoen’s Oct. 31 appearance.

Jody Leon, a rally organizer, said that they will continue to be at all of Sagmoen’s Vernon hearings, including his bail conclusion tomorrow.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays
Next story
2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Halloween is coming, so be scared, but be safe

Parents and motorists have a huge responsibility on Halloween night

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Province provides funding for adult literacy through CNC

$342,390 to flow through the CNC to support 16 community adult literacy program partners

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Stepping up prescribed burns is part of the provincial strategy

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

Most Read