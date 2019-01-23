(Philip Brown/Unsplash)

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

A Good Samaritan was taken to hospital earlier this month while trying to rescue an owl from a road in B.C.’s Interior.

RCMP say the driver stopped his Suzuki Swift in the westbound lane of Squilax Anglemont Road in Chase to pick up an injured owl on Jan. 6.

The driver placed the owl in the passenger seat and walked around the car to get into the driver’s seat when a Hyundai Sante Fe crashed into his car from behind.

The Suzuki hit the man who was still outside his car. When police arrived, they took him to Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital for treatment.

The owl, meanwhile, had woken up while police were on scene, and flown away.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler
Next story
New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Just Posted

LNG Canada support far outweighs protests, CEO says

Andy Calitz vows completion on schedule at B.C. Natural Resource Forum

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Drop in fixed mortgage rates a ‘welcome cooling period’: real estate agent

Major banks dropped their rates this week

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

B.C. woman wins Instagram celebrity’s boob job contest

‘Kirill was here’ held a contest for women to win a boob job and a trip to Miami

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

New food guide addresses ‘elephant’ in the room – alcohol

Experts welcomed the tougher stance on an issue they say demands a co-ordinated strategy

Cannabis sales up 25% in November as overall retail sales fall 0.9%

Cannabis store sales totalled $54 million in the first full month of legal recreational pot sales

B.C. Green Party leader calls for Assistant Deputy Speaker to step aside

Weaver alleges whistleblower was fired after looking into the Liberal MLA’s expenses

B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler

Matt Astifan says he has tried to do what he can but a young child will always make some noise

Most Read