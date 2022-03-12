IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

Man shot in North Vancouver Superstore parking lot tied to gangs: police

34-year-old Milad Rahimi died from his injuries. IHIT believes his shooting was targeted

The Integrated Homicide Unit is asking the public for assistance in identifying a potential suspect in a North Vancouver shooting that left 34-year-old Milad Rahimi dead on Friday (March 11).

Rahimi was killed in the parking lot of a North Vancouver Superstore located at 333 Seymour Boulevard between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rahimi was known to police and IHIT believes the shooting was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact IHIT. The suspect fled north on Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and our investigators are working tirelessly to complete priority tasks,” IHIT Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release. “We are working closely with the Lower Mainland Integrated Teams, the North Vancouver RCMP, BC Coroners Service and CFSEU-BC.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ MORE: Man dies in shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problem

Previous story
‘So stupid’: Ryan Reynolds reminds B.C. to spring ahead for daylight saving time
Next story
B.C. climate activists pitch vision for ‘Just Transition’ from fossil fuels

Just Posted

“Agricultural activity surrounds us in the Nechako Valley, we see it if we drive in any direction,” Alex Kulchar said, but he added that what you see from the road does not give the full picture. (Photo by Aman Parhar)
Nechako Valley agriculture facing “record high” prices going into this season

Conservative MP Todd Doherty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty to co-chair Pierre Poilievre leadership campaign in B.C.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

The new building is on Church Avenue next to Ferland Park in Vanderhoof. (Submitted Photo)
New seniors building opening soon in Vanderhoof the first of its kind in B.C.