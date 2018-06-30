Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Mounties in Revelstoke say a man is in hospital with serious injuries, including lost limbs, after falling off a CP Rail train before being struck by further train cars.

#Revelstoke RCMP say a 25 year-old Australian foreign national has suffered serious injuries after he fell off a CP Rail train, then was struck by further train cars, leading to "complete and partial limb amputations." Incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Sat. @BlackPressMedia — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) June 30, 2018

In a statement, Revelstoke RCMP said they received reports of a trespasser on the CP Rail tracks along Victoria Road at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Upon searching the tracks, officers found a conscious, 25-year-old Australian foreign national near Victoria Road and Wright street.

The man spoke of riding the train, police said, and was suffering from injuries including complete and partial limb amputations.

Police said the man was under the influence of alcohol but was able to provide basic information to the officers before being taken to Queen Victoria Hospital

The area of tracks was closed during the police investigation, but has since been re-opened.

RCMP are reminding the public to use caution when crossing rail way tracks, and that trespassing on CP Rail property and riding on trains is a criminal offence.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.