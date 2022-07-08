Man wanted on outstanding warrants arrested after fleeing twice from Quesnel RCMP

Two vehicles were disabled by spike belts in the Bouchie Lake area

A man wanted on outstanding warrants was recently arrested in the North Cariboo after the RCMP, with assistance from Police Dog Services and BC Highway Patrol, deployed spike belts and disabled two vehicles.

The 33-year-old man was located driving in the Bouchie Lake area on Friday, July 1, before fleeing.

According to July 8 news release, police were able to deploy a spike belt and disable the vehicle.

The suspect, however, was able to make it to the residence of an associate, where he abandoned his vehicle, got to a second vehicle, and attempted to flee again.

Quesnel RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebush noted another spike belt was deployed, disabling the second vehicle.

The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area, where he was tracked by a Police Dog Services team, located, and arrested at approximately 11:00 p.m.

“A coordinated effort and great teamwork by members of the local RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Police Dog Services led to the safe and successful arrest of the suspect,” Kronebusch said.

RCMP are recommending additional charges against the man whose name has not been released.

Read More: Drug trafficking network dismantled by Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com

CaribooQuesnelRCMP