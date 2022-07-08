Quesnel RCMP detachment (Observer File Photo)

Quesnel RCMP detachment (Observer File Photo)

Man wanted on outstanding warrants arrested after fleeing twice from Quesnel RCMP

Two vehicles were disabled by spike belts in the Bouchie Lake area

A man wanted on outstanding warrants was recently arrested in the North Cariboo after the RCMP, with assistance from Police Dog Services and BC Highway Patrol, deployed spike belts and disabled two vehicles.

The 33-year-old man was located driving in the Bouchie Lake area on Friday, July 1, before fleeing.

According to July 8 news release, police were able to deploy a spike belt and disable the vehicle.

The suspect, however, was able to make it to the residence of an associate, where he abandoned his vehicle, got to a second vehicle, and attempted to flee again.

Quesnel RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebush noted another spike belt was deployed, disabling the second vehicle.

The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area, where he was tracked by a Police Dog Services team, located, and arrested at approximately 11:00 p.m.

“A coordinated effort and great teamwork by members of the local RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and Police Dog Services led to the safe and successful arrest of the suspect,” Kronebusch said.

RCMP are recommending additional charges against the man whose name has not been released.

Read More: Drug trafficking network dismantled by Quesnel Crime Reduction Unit

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CaribooQuesnelRCMP

Previous story
Man who murdered Maple Ridge mother in 2002 gets day parole

Just Posted

A home was evacuated on McConnell Crescent due to bank erosion and landslides. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Terrace home evacuated due to land erosion

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.

Nechako Lakes Secondary School principal reelected to board of BC Principals' and Vice Principals' Association. (Supplied photo)
Burns Lake principal reelected to board of BC Principals’ and Vice Principals’ Association