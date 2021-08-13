Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mandatory COVID vaccines for passengers on planes, trains and cruise ships in Canada

Will come into effect in October, Prime Minister Trudeau says

Those planning to board planes, cruise-ships or inter-provincial trains in the near future will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the mandatory vaccination requirement Friday (Aug. 13), just days before an anticipated snap-election call.

Proof of vaccine will be required near the end of October, Trudeau said in a joint-minister news conference.

“We need to regain public confidence in travel. Such confidence will give a boost to our industry,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

Meanwhile, all federal government employees will need to be inoculated by early fall.

The latest vaccine requirements are part of a trend being taken by many big private sector businesses across North America. On Thursday, the B.C. government announced that long-term care workers would need to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the fall.

READ MORE: B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

Roughly 72 per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Who fires the starter’s pistol for an election in Canada? 5 things to know
Next story
717 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as Delta strain continues to spread

Just Posted

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

An evacuation alert for the Cutoff Creek wildfire was rescinded Tuesday, August 10. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)
Regional District of Bulkley Nechako lifts evacuation alert for Cutoff Creek fire

Prince George RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, seen here with her dog. She was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Prince George RCMP hoping to locate missing 26-year-old woman, with ties to Lower Mainland

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Fisheries remain closed at Tl’azt’en Nation