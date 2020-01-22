Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine speaks to media about the ongoing RCMP search in Northern Manitoba for the BC murder suspects in Winnipeg, Monday, July 29, 2019. RCMP are searching in the community of York Landing after two people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the dump on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine speaks to media about the ongoing RCMP search in Northern Manitoba for the BC murder suspects in Winnipeg, Monday, July 29, 2019. RCMP are searching in the community of York Landing after two people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the dump on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Mounties say they spent less than $800,000 on a massive search last summer for two young men from Port Alberni wanted for three killings in northern B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine says the amount includes only the cost incurred by the Manitoba RCMP during the 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain.

It does not include the cost of the B.C. RCMP or the Canadian Armed Forces, whose members were also involved in the search.

ALSO READ: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

Mounties have said 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod confessed in videos to the murders of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck, American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler.

A burned-out vehicle the killers were using was spotted in Gillam, Man. on July 23, sparking the manhunt.

Their bodies were eventually found in dense brush near the Nelson River, and police determined McLeod had shot Schmegelsky before shooting himself.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.