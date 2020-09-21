Fribjon Bjornson (File photo)

Manslaughter plea entered for 2012 death

Two others earlier pleaded guilty in murder of Fribjon Bjornson

The mother of man brutally murdered on the Nak’azdli reserve near Fort St. James in 2012 says the family accepted the Crown’s decision to accept a guilty plea from one of three people charged with the murder to avoid having to sit through a trial.

James David Junior Charlie, whose conviction for the first degree murder of Fribjon Bjornson, 28, was overturned and a new trial ordered, pleaded instead to the lesser charge of manslaughter earlier this month.

“Our family was consulted about the decision to offer this plea agreement. We accepted with difficulty knowing the facts of the case but the idea of having to sit through a whole new trial was more than we could bear,” said Eileen Bjornson in a statement following Charlie’s plea.

“It has been 8.75 years since they murdered our son. We have been forced to relive his death over and over. We are tired. We want to remember Fribjon as he lived and the kind and thoughtful person he was.”

Charlie was first arrested in late 2013 along with Wesley Dennis Duncan and Jesse Darren Bird following an extensive RCMP investigation that started when Bjornson was reported last seen at the 7-11 in Vanderhoof on Jan. 12, 2012.

His truck was found on the Nak’azdli reserve a few days later. A search of an abandoned residence on the Nak’Azdii reserve resulted in the discovery of Bjornson’s head shortly thereafter.

Initial criminal charges against Duncan, Bird and Charlie were subsequently upgraded in 2014 to first degree murder. Duncan and Bird then pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Charlie was convicted by a jury in 2017 but that conviction was then appealed with the BC Court of Appeal ordering a new trial after finding the trial judge erred in answering one of the jury’s questions on his intent at the time of the offence.

A fourth person, Teresa Marie Charlie, was found guilty of accessory to murder, after the fact, in 2016.

Following Bjornson’s murder, a walk and smudging ceremony to show support for families affected by violence and to call for change took place in February 2012 at Nak’azdli. An estimated 600 people gathered at the Kwah Hall and then made their way to the house where his head was found.

Crimemurder trialnorthernbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers
Next story
181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Just Posted

B.C. snap election: What we know about candidates running in the Nechako Lakes riding

Premier Horgan called for a snap election Monday, Sept. 21.

Vanderhoof’s Anonymous Art Show aims to go Canada-wide next year

The Anonymous Art Show in it’s second year is gaining popularity across… Continue reading

SD91 develops course to explore student identity and diversity

School District 91 has developed a course for grade 8 students that… Continue reading

Manslaughter plea entered for 2012 death

Two others earlier pleaded guilty in murder of Fribjon Bjornson

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Most Read