Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31

Margaret Duncan, 56-years old is missing in Fort St. James. (RCMP photo)

Fort St. James RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an area resident.

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31, 2019 and was last seen in downtown Fort St. James, stated a Jan. 3 news release.

Duncan is described as:

• First Nations female

• 56-years old

• 5 ft 3 inches tall (160 cm)

• 115 lbs (52 kg)

• grey hair

• brown eyes

She was last seen wearing eye-glasses, blue jeans, a bluish grey jacket and an old faded light purple boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Duncan is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter