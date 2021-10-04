Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
Woman sues B.C. real estate agents over alleged drugging, sexual assault

Just Posted

A dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Vanderhoof top doctor urges residents to take the vaccine

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Granisle. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Photographer sustains serious injuries from grizzly bear attack near Granisle

Orange t-shirts hang infront of W.L. McLeod Elementary school in Vanderhoof. This project was undertaken to honour the first day of National Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. (Submitted photo)
Photos: Vanderhoof elementary school students honour National Day of Truth and Reconciliation