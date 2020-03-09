Fort St. James mayor and council. L to R — Judy Greenaway, Dr. Paul Stent, Bev Playfair, Corey Gingrich, Jennifer Howell

Massive increase in property taxes coming to light industry in Fort St. James

Council has approved raising property taxes on light industry by a 100 percent over the next two years, as per the Tax Rate Recommendation approved by municipal council in a February 19 meeting.

Other than that, there will be a 12.5 percent increase in taxes to residential properties.

Business/other class will see tax increases to about 8.5 percent and recreation/non-profit will also see increases by 2 percent.

The Caledonia Courier had reached out to Rachelle Willick, chief financial officer of the district last week to understand the tax percentages this year.

Willick responded with a statement on Feb. 28 explaining the rates, per $1000 of assessment.

Residential: $5.0183

Utilities: $35.0410

Major Industry: $69.0455

Light Industry: $12.0112

Business Other: $15.0557

Recreation/Non-Profit: $3.6101

Willick said,”There was not a percentage based increase this year but rather these rates were set based on the operating needs of the district and a review of rates with surrounding communities.”

Willick did not respond to the Courier’s request for a further explanation of her statement.

As a result, Courier staff reached out to invested stakeholders within the community of Fort St. James, who provided the percentage based increase that the community will face this year.

Meanwhile, garbage rates went up 10 percent in 2019 and may increase another 2 percent this year.

Water rates went up five percent in 2019 and may see another 2 percent increase this year.

Sewer rates may see a hike of 10 percent from last year, even though there was a 10 percent increase last year as well.

Additionally, seniors might see their discounts decrease by 10 percent this year. There will be another 10 percent decrease in discounts in 2021 and a 5 percent decrease in 2022.

The bylaws for the General Fund, General Water and General Sewer Fund are still to be passed and will be discussed and passed on March 10.

The next budget meeting is scheduled for March 18, when council may finalize the 2020-2024 budgets. They may also release the budget to the public for review and comment.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector
Next story
Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

Just Posted

Massive increase in property taxes coming to light industry in Fort St. James

Council has approved raising property taxes on light industry by a 100… Continue reading

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Prince George mounties release list of wanted suspects

Seven out of the ten suspects are considered violent and should not be approached

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

Most Read