Mayor concerned about ice jams in the Nechako river

Vanderhoof home sees water from the Nechako move up into the yard, and within hours, water was seen up to the deck. Ken Young, Vanderhoof councillor posted this photo on social media.Vanderhoof home sees water from the Nechako move up into the yard, and within hours, water was seen up to the deck. Ken Young, Vanderhoof councillor posted this photo on social media.
Big slabs of ice seen over the Nechako. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)Big slabs of ice seen over the Nechako. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
The river coming over the shore at Vanderhoof’s boat launch area. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)The river coming over the shore at Vanderhoof’s boat launch area. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Flooding in parts of Vanderhoof from the Nechako. (Photo courtesy - Mayor Gerry Thiessen)Flooding in parts of Vanderhoof from the Nechako. (Photo courtesy - Mayor Gerry Thiessen)

The Nechako River currently has ice built up in ways that many have never seen before. District officials are concerned about ice jams, but also about the risk of flooding after spring thaw. However, Rio Tinto said according to their forecasts, the risk of flooding is low.

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen went on an aerial tour of the Nechako in the last week of December. He said council was worried as the water level went up by 5 ft in approximately two days. “That was significant, so we knew the river had to be plugged somewhere. So we flew up to about where Cluculz Creek is, and we saw about 6 to 9 ice jams which were pretty significant.”

“Some were longer than a mile, as per my understanding,” Thiessen said.

But then warmer weather came, and the levels went down, but the river is over a metre higher than what it is typically during this time, the mayor said.

In a response to Express questions, Kevin Dobbin, manager, communication and communities for Rio Tinto BC Works said, “Most parts of the Nechako River freeze through the winter, and ice jams sometimes form as well. If Rio Tinto needs to increase or decrease spillway discharge through the winter, an ice stability survey will first be conducted to determine if it is safe to discharge and we will inform the community.”

Dobbins said the Nechako Reservoir is currently 84 percent full, and the probability of flooding in spring is very low.

“Rio Tinto understands the distress the flooding is causing and has reached out to the BC River Forecast Centre to offer our assistance in any way we can, including sharing river data and forecasting,” he added.

READ MORE: Vanderhoof conservationist questioning the nature of Rio Tinto’s temperature management program

Meanwhile, Thiessen and council has other concerns in the management of the Nechako reservoir.

“Our hope was that when we agreed to get involved in the Water Engagement Initiative process it would give us a chance to communicate our concerns. We know that the smelter in Kitimat requires a certain amount of volume to keep the smelter going. But in our mindset, that is what the reservoir is for – to operate the smelter; not for the sale of hydro to BC Hydro.”

The mayor said council understands there needs to be enough hydro to operate the smelter, but the rest of the water should simulate a natural flow.

“In the spring you would have naturally heavy run-off flow, and then it would slowly come down and go into the Fall, and will be the only run-off you get naturally coming from the water systems that are in the water shed,” he said.

“But instead, right now, we saw this past year a significant flow in the Spring, then we saw another significant flow in August, and now we have seen another significant flow come October, November. So right now the flow is at 84 cubic metres per second, and last year we were at 31 to 32 cubic metres per second. So our understanding, which we don’t have a reason to not agree with, is that it will stay consistent with this until the ice comes off the river,” Thiessen said.

He said even though Rio Tinto nor the Province have expressed concern over the risk of flooding in Spring, council is concerned about the ice jams on the river.

“We understand the snow pack is over a 100 percent in the watershed, and we have had a lot of moisture this past year. Even the Nautley River is putting out more water than it usually does. I think we do have a concern. We have gone back in history to see if the reservoir is so full, what will happen when thaw will come in Spring. So we will work very closely and will be asking Rio Tinto for monthly updates as we want to make sure we don’t flood this year.”

The District does not have an independent hydrologist working for them, as they have been lobbying the province and Rio Tinto to sponsor one for the community.

As the Nechako is a controlled river, and both Rio Tinto and the province make revenue on it, Thiessen believes it is their mandate to fund a hydrologist who could independently guide council.

Currently, council works with the data they get from the River Forecast Centre and from Rio Tinto. They take the data and work with Emergency Management BC.

“The problem is that we have asked for a significant amount of time to the province and to Rio Tinto, and said look you need to sponsor a hydrologist. So we would understand what is the exact concern we should be having right now. For instance, we have never lived with a frozen river, like this magnitude, during our time in council. So to us, if we can understand what we can be advocating for, or what we shouldn’t. We sense in our heart, that a consistent water flow at this time of the year is the right thing to have, so that will keep the water flowing. But we have to say we are not sure, as we don’t have a hydrologist on staff.”

READ MORE: Q & A with Rio Tinto Operations Director

On the question of funding a hydrologist, Dobbin said, Rio Tinto has funded the Technical Group of the Water Engagement Initiative to bring experts such as hydrologists to the WEI, to be available to all participants.

“Rio Tinto has offered to support the District of Vanderhoof by hiring a hydraulic consultant with expertise in ice jams. We have been in contact, and will stay in close contact, with the BC Government and the District of Vanderhoof,” Dobbin said.

Meanwhile, the mayor also said residents need to be careful walking on the trails next to the river, as some are flooded at this time. He also reminded residents about being careful on the river and said it is not safe to be walking on the Nechako when its frozen.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

northernbc

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash
Next story
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Just Posted

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP) A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to roll out at Nak’azdli Whut’en near Fort St James

Vaccine to arrive between Jan. 13 to Jan. 21

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Gouglas and Miller running for seat on Fort St. James council

By-election is being held with advance voting opening Jan. 20

Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. The most recent outbreak among workers at the project site was just declared over. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site declared over

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 16, 2020

Northern BC Crime Stoppers arrested 30 people in 2020 thanks to tips from the public. (Pixabay image)
Northern BC Crime Stoppers celebrates record-breaking 2020

Nearly 1,000 calls, 30 arrests and 11 cash rewards made 2020 a banner year for the organization

CGL has closed down the two lodges affected to everyone except the essential staff. (Black Press file photo)
All COVID-19 cases associated with Coastal GasLink outbreak deemed recovered

Outbreaks occurred at CGL project accommodation sites in Burns Lake and Nechako Local Health Areas

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Vanderhoof home sees water from the Nechako move up into the yard, and within hours, water was seen up to the deck. Ken Young, Vanderhoof councillor posted this photo on social media.
Mayor concerned about ice jams in the Nechako river

“We have never lived with a frozen river at this magnitude during our time in council,” mayor said.

Most Read