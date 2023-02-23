A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Media advocate calls Google’s move to block news content disrespectful to Canadians

Google blocking small group of users in a five-week test run response to federal online bill

Advocates for the print and digital media industry say Google is disrespecting Canadian readers by temporarily blocking news to some of its users.

News Media Canada president Paul Deegan says the action is unbecoming of the leading global company.

Google confirmed on Wednesday that it’s blocking less than four per cent of Canadian users from viewing news content in a five-week test run of a potential response to the Liberal government’s online news bill.

Bill C-18 would require digital giants such as Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals to compensate Canadian media companies for displaying or providing links to their news content.

FRIENDS, formerly known as Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, says the move by Google is about greed.

Its executive director Marla Boltman says Google is pursuing money at all costs, rather than co-operating with lawmakers around the world to support and sustain the free press and democracy.

RELATED: Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms: U.S. Embassy

Federal PoliticsMedia industry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian grain storage arrived just in time for Ukrainian farmer
Next story
BC school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at board meetings

Just Posted

Bruce Bidgood (far left) discusses the rezoning application with the regional district board prior to a vote on Friday, Feb. 17 at the RDKS office in Terrace. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Heli-ski resort for super rich voted down amid public outcry

The Nechako North Stars play against the Williams Lake Stampeders Saturday, Feb. 18, during the playoffs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nechako North Stars win first round of CIHL playoffs in overtime game

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney