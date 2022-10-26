Mining operations at Brucejack suspended until further notice after critical incident involving a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Mining operations at Brucejack suspended after ‘critical incident’ involving contractor

Parent company Newcrest said investigation underway

Mining operations at Brucejack in northwest B.C. have been suspended following a “critical incident” involving a contractor.

In a statement parent company Newcrest Mining said a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Black Press Media has received unconfirmed reports of an accidental death at Brucejack and has reached out to Newcrest for confirmation.

An investigation into the isolated incident is currently underway and Newcrest is working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities, the statement said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical well being of the Brucejack team,” said Newcrest.

All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice and the Brucejack mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location, the company said.

“Newcrest’s focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those who work at Newcrest.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the provincial ministry responsible for mines for a comment about safety inspection.

Newcrest acquired Brucejack mine last year in a $3.5 billion deal making the Australian mining company a major player in B.C.’s Golden Triangle. Brucejack Mine is regarded as one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world and is located approximately 140 km from Red Chris mine, also operated by Newcrest.

