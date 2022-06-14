Missing Alberta girl believed in B.C.

16-year-old may be in the Okanagan area: RCMP

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

RCMP have reason to believe a teenager missing from her Alberta home could be in B.C.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Leah Pahlke. She was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alta., the morning of Sunday, June 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

She is approximately five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Lumby

READ MORE: Emergency siren sought at Vernon’s Predator Ridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personMissing womanVernon

Previous story
Police shoot homicide suspect dead during B.C. marina hostage-taking
Next story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Just Posted

This chihuahua was among the animals rescued in Fort St. James. (BC SPCA)
BC SPCA seize 123 neglected animals in Fort St. James, 130 found dead in Vanderhoof

Every department received upgrades in some capacity inside the Sequim Safeway, directors said, including the organics section, which includes new cases. Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash
Safeway drops Air Miles program

Provincial Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson (Black Press file)
UPDATE: Sobering centre, complex-care housing coming to northern B.C.

Premier John Horgan with Sharon Greenway, a Newcrest Mining employee and Tahltan Band Councillor Rocky Jackson at Red Chris mine June 9. (Submitted photo)
B.C. Premier John Horgan makes historic visit to Tahltan Nation