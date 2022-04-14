Stanley Delong planned to fish on the Chilako River near the Pelican Lake Forest Service Road, southwest of Prince George. (Google Maps)

Missing fisherman found safe after spending two nights in wilderness

Stanley Delong was found by RCMP members on Thursday, April 14

A missing Prince George fisherman has been found after spending two nights in the wilderness.

Stanley Delong was located by frontline Prince George RCMP members in the early morning of Thursday, April 14. Delorme left for his trip on the morning of April 12.

“He is in good health despite having spent two nights in the cold,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper from the Prince George RCMP said in a news release.

“We would like to thank our helicopter pilots and Prince George Search and Rescue for their help in this search.”

READ MORE: Search and rescue crews looking for missing Prince George fisherman

