Richie Stelmack. (B.C. RCMP)

Richie Stelmack. (B.C. RCMP)

Missing teen boy, 15, found dead northeast of Squamish

Richie Stelmack had been missing since Sept. 22

A teenage boy first reported missing on Wednesday (Sept. 22) has been found dead, Squamish RCMP said.

Mounties were notified that Richie Stelmack, 15, was missing at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday after he wasn’t found at his Garibaldi Highlands home after going to bed there the previous night.

Teams from the RCMP, search and rescue and the fire department participated in the search to find Stelmack. His body was found in the Mashiter area of the Garibaldi Highlands after a search of some more technical terrain at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Mounties said that there was “no evidence of foul play.” The family has been notified and is requesting privacy at this time.

“Squamish Fire, Squamish RCMP, Squamish and Search and Rescue first send thoughts to the family of Richie our hearts go out to them” said Sgt. Sascha Banks. “We also would like to thank all the support and the assistance from the community of Squamish and surrounding area, along with the media who made sure everything was done to find Richie. It has been a very hard and difficult few days and this was not the ending we had hoped for. One thing I know Squamish will do in the coming days and weeks is we will rally around Richie’s family, friends, and our community members.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Squamish

Previous story
Fishers, experts await details on Ottawa’s latest plan to save Pacific salmon
Next story
Indigenous Tim Hortons owners drive campaign for residential school survivors

Just Posted

Smithers ambulance waiting to transport patients to other area hospitals, as BVDH is full. (Contributed photo)
Husband of a seriously injured woman angry about transfer to Kitimat

The Cops for Cancer - Tour De North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Cops for Cancer – Tour de North rides to success in Prince Rupert

The official trailer for the documentary “For Love” can be viewed on Youtube. (For Love|Official Trailer Youtube screen grab)
New Indigenous documentary highlights atrocities of child welfare system

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals