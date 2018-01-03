YouTube

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical ”Grease.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million
Next story
Best news photographs of 2017

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

Province raises homeowner grant to $1.65 million

Eligible homeowners must apply for the grant each year. To be eligible, the home must be used as the owner’s principal residence

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Most Read