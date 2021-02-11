Paul Lacerte (right) hugs his daughter Raven on the 10th anniversary of the Moose Hide Campaign Day held online Thursday, Feb 11. (Moose Hide Campaign image)

Paul Lacerte (right) hugs his daughter Raven on the 10th anniversary of the Moose Hide Campaign Day held online Thursday, Feb 11. (Moose Hide Campaign image)

Moose Hide Campaign goes virtual

10th anniversary for campaign seeking to end violence against women, children

Typically held in Victoria, B.C., it was the first time the Moose Hide Campaign Day was held virtually.

More than 80,000 people from across the country registered for the online event held Feb. 11 to end violence against women and children.

The day marked ten years since the Moose Hide Campaign has grown from a grassroots to a nation-wide movement after being co-founded by Paul Lacerte with his daughter Raven following a 2011 hunting trip in their traditional territory near the Highway of Tears.

“This is a journey of reconciliation,” said Moose Hide Campaign CEO, David Stevenson.

“We have come a long way and we long way to go, and our work is not done, so we look forward to continuing our work with you.”

Since the journey began, Stevenson said one of their key champions and supporters has been the B.C. Government.

Read More: Pandemic exacerbating issues at core of Moose Hide Campaign to end violence

Premier John Horgan provided some sad statistics.

“By the age of 16, over half the women in our province will have experienced physical or sexual violence,” Horgan said.

“For Indigenous women and girls, the numbers are even higher.”

According to Horgan, the Moose Hide Campaign is more important than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the danger and isolation many women face.

“Our movement is strong, and it is growing,” said Raven Lacerte, a Lake Babine Nation member.

“Over the last ten years, we have distributed over two-million squares of moose hide across Canada.”

Lacerte said those two-million squares have started more than 10-million conversations about ending violence against women and children, resulting in projects taking place in over 2,000 communities across the country.

One of those projects includes the ‘10 Men Challenge’ at Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary, where ten young men fast for a day each year in which a community assembly is held at the school.

“The Moose Hide Campaign is an army of love warriors on a mission of loving ourselves and each other,” said Paul Lacerte.

“Of healing our pain so we can live a life of joy and opportunity.”

Read More: Sisters in Spirit Vigil returns to Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousMMIWG

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds call for continued vigilance as Canada sees 30% drop in COVID cases

Just Posted

Paul Lacerte (right) hugs his daughter Raven on the 10th anniversary of the Moose Hide Campaign Day held online Thursday, Feb 11. (Moose Hide Campaign image)
Moose Hide Campaign goes virtual

10th anniversary for campaign seeking to end violence against women, children

Fort St. James secondary school receives food support worth $13,750 from the district amid pandemic.
Breakfast program at FSJSS receives support from the District of Fort St. James

The district received these funds through a grant from the province and FLNRO

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson investigated the District of Fort St. James on issues of transparency

“Partial compliance isn’t a complete answer,” stated the Ombudsperson’s annual report

Do you have a letter to the editor?
Coun. Dr. Paul Stent writes weekly letter to residents in Fort St. James

By Dr. Paul Stent, Fort St. James councillor Greetings to all the… Continue reading

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Most Read