Morice River wildfire being held says BC Wildfire Service

Evacuation alert issued yesterday still in place for the area

The previously out of control Morice River wildfire, located approximately 45 kms southwest of the District of Houston, is now being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

In an update provided by BCWS’ Northwest Fire Centre that has its response crews on site said the wildfire , estimated at five hectares, has not grown since yesterday.

“This morning [ Aug. 23] the status of the wildfire was updated to ‘being held,’ which means that the wildfire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under the current and forecast conditions,” said spokesperson Casda Thomas.

Currently there are 17 firefighters and one helicopter on site.

“Objectives for ground crews today is to put water on the blackened edge of the fire to prevent any further spread,” Thomas added.

The evacuation alert issued yesterday ( Aug. 22) due to the wildfire is still in place for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

“The alert will place until BC Wildfire Service makes a recommendation to the regional district that it’s safe to rescind the alert,” said chairperson of RDBN Gerry Thiessen.