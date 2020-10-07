Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C., the animal welfare organization announced on Oct. 7, 2020. (BC SPCA handout)
A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C., the animal welfare organization announced on Oct. 7, 2020. (BC SPCA handout)

A mother dog who was beaten and force-fed drugs and alcohol is now safely in the care of a foster home alongside her 10 puppies after being rescued by the BC SPCA in northern B.C.

According to the animal welfare organization, a search warrant was issued to seize the dog and puppies after a concerned citizen called in to report seeing the four-year-old German short-haired pointer being abused and forced fed drugs and alcohol by her owner, in addition to witnessing one of her puppies also being physically abused.

Officials did not detail where the dogs were seized from.

The dogs were taken to the BC SPCA in Prince George where veterinarians found evidence of past abuse, including fractures and scarring. Toxicity tests also confirmed the dogs had ingested substances.

Rachel Cook, animal welfare officer, North Cariboo District Branch, said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 6) that the pups are on the mend and the mother dog is helping look after her babies.

“Mama dog loves humans,” Cook said. “She wants to sit on your lap. She wants to hold hands with her paw. She’s just so sweet.”

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, have just opened their eyes and are currently thriving and gaining weight. The puppies will be ready for adoption once they reach eight weeks old, Cook said.

The mom will be ready for adoption shortly after she’s recovered and been spayed.

“She is going to make a great family dog in a few months,” Cook said. “They’ve been through a lot. We’re so proud of them.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals survive throne speech confidence vote, with support of NDP
Next story
International couples plan reunions in Canada under new travel exception

Just Posted

Police seek public’s help locating Prince George fugitive with Canada-wide warrant

Steven James Fontaine is said to have an extensive criminal record and is considered violent

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Anne Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Incumbent BC Liberal MLA John Rustad will run for the fifth time

Hopes to continue serving the Nechako Lakes riding

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Petrochemical company, West Coast Olefins, looking to build plant near Kitimat

Plans are in the conceptual stages currently and they are speaking with local stakeholders

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Most Read