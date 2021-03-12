Mother looks for answers in unsolved Williams Lake double homicide

Devon Stewart (pictured) was murdered with Jonathan Sellars in a Williams Lake residence on April 18, 2017. (Facebook photo)Devon Stewart (pictured) was murdered with Jonathan Sellars in a Williams Lake residence on April 18, 2017. (Facebook photo)
Devon Stewart (pictured) was murdered with Jonathan Sellars in a Williams Lake residence on April 18, 2017. (Facebook photo)Devon Stewart (pictured) was murdered with Jonathan Sellars in a Williams Lake residence on April 18, 2017. (Facebook photo)

A grieving mother is continuing to seek justice in an unsolved double homicide case in Williams Lake.

“Devon was a sweet kid,” Jeanette Stewart said of her son from her home in Osoyoos.

“He was always the guy who stuck up for the underdog.”

Devon Stewart, 25, left behind a young daughter when he and Soda Creek First Nation member Jonathan Sellars, 30, were found dead inside a home on North Mackenzie Avenue on April 18, 2017, after Jeanette said suspects opened fire.

Nearly four years later, Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said there have been no arrests.

Jeanette remembers the late-night phone call she received from a number she did not recognize that had left a message she could not make out.

Read More: RCMP name victims in suspicious deaths

“I tried phoning the number back because I looked it up and saw it was a Williams Lake number, and I knew something was wrong, so I just kept calling the number until the next morning at about six,” she said.

“Finally someone answered it, and they told me my son was dead. It was very surreal.”

Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit said police have empathy for both families and that investigators have strived to keep them informed while protecting the integrity of the open and active murder investigation.

As time goes by, it has not healed the heartbreak of Jeanette losing her only child in such a senseless act.

She has recently launched a Facebook group Justice For Devon Stewart.

She said her son loved dirt biking, camping and fishing and would be spending time today with his little girl if he were still alive.

“It’s four years. I really thought if I was patient and I just let (police) do their job that something would come of it and someone would be held accountable but that doesn’t seem to be happening, so I just decided to go public with it and see if I can get people talking again.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read More: Third man charged with murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in 2019 Rudy Johnson Bridge homicide

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Homicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own
Next story
Canadian households added record mortgage debt in late 2020: StatsCan

Just Posted

(Pope Mountain Arts/ Facebook)
Fort St. James arts facility set to showcase their first Multimedia Art Show in May

Registration for the show begins April 12 and will end on April 26.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty speaks in the House of Commons. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty looks to speed up approval for new ALS treatments

The petition was signed by more than 25,000 Canadians

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

International Women’s Day is March 8, 2021. (Internationalwomensday.com)
International Women’s Day 2021: #choosetochallenge

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Devon Stewart (pictured) was murdered with Jonathan Sellars in a Williams Lake residence on April 18, 2017. (Facebook photo)
Mother looks for answers in unsolved Williams Lake double homicide

Devon Stewart and Jonathan Sellars died April 18, 2017 in a home on Mackenzie Avenue

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for fussy son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Mohammad Shafi of Parksville has retired after 70 years in the shoe business. (Facebook photo)
Retiring B.C. shoe store owner donates his entire inventory to Salvation Army

Shafi, 91, retires after more than 70 years in the business

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Most Read