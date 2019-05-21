Police investigate a motorcycle crash. (Black Press Media file)

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Motorcycle deaths in B.C. jumped 50 per cent between 2017 and 2018, a B.C. Coroners report has found.

Data shows there were 51 motorcycle deaths in 2018, up from 34 the year prior.

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week. They were also more likely to die in the summer months, with only 4 per cent of deaths occurring in the winter.

Over the past 10 years, 56 per cent of all motorcycle deaths happened over three summer months. In 2018, this translated to eight people dying in June, 19 in July and 10 in August.

The report found 91 per cent of motorcyclists killed were male, echoing a report released last week that found 69 per cent of all car crash victims were men.

Fraser Health saw the most motorcyclist deaths at 17 in 2018, followed by Interior Health at 16 and Island Health at 13.

Northern Health and Vancouver Coastal Health saw just three and two deaths last year, respectively.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025
Next story
Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Just Posted

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Gallery: Project Heavy Duty inspires students into it’s 32nd year

The event is a collaboration between SD91 and industry in and around Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Eight years ago, the Vanderhoof teenager disappeared, and the RCMP continue to chase leads

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Most Read