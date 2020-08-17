FILE – RCMP are investigating after $230,000 allegedly disappeared from the Coquitlam Little League’s accounts. (pxfuel.com)

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Mounties are looking into allegations that a “substantial portion of team funds” has gone missing from the Coquitlam Little League.

In a Monday (Aug. 17) news release, RCMP said they first learned about the allegations on Aug. 8 and that the file was sent to the Coquitlam detachment’s economic crime unit last week.

In a message to parents on Friday, baseball league president Sandon Fraser said nearly $230,000 has disappeared. In his message, Fraser said the discrepancy was identified when the organization “began to hear reports that refunds to members for the cancellation of the spring 2020 baseball season (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) had not been received.”

“As a board and as people, we are devastated by this discovery,” Fraser said, but asked people to wait before making assumptions or accusations.

“We are a close community and it is normal to speculate on who might be involved and what occurred. I want to ask you to refrain from engaging in any kind of speculation. It is important that we get to the truth and that we do not let rumours or gossip influence us or cause us to act in any way.”

Fraser asked the community to remember an oft-repeated refrain of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry: “As a community, we need to be kind, be calm, be safe.”

Coquitlam RCMP are asking anyone who has information to call 604-945-1550, and ask for the economic Crime Unit and cite file no. 2020-21019.

