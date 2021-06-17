mRNA vaccines ‘preferred’ for all Canadians, including as 2nd dose after AstraZeneca: NACI

New recommendations prioritizes Pfizer, Moderna in almost all cases

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler

The National Advisory Panel for Immunization is recommending mRNA vaccines as the “preferred” choice for all Canadians, except in the case of allergies to any ingredients.

People who received AstraZeneca should also received an mRNA vaccine for their second dose whenever possible.

The new recommendation from NACI was made due to the “increasing availability” of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, as well as “emerging evidence suggesting better immune responses when a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is followed by a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.”

AstraZeneca also carries the risk of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), although health officials have repeatedly said the risk is very, very low. However, the condition has not been linked to any mRNA vaccines.

More to come.

Coronavirusvaccines