Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental receive mine reclamation award

Steve O’Hara of Gibraltar Mine and event MC, from left, stands with Sean Rapai, Chu Cho Environmental , Louella Ramirez, Centerra Gold, Wesley Chingee, Centerra Gold, Vincent Chingee. Centerra Gold) and Tim Antill, EMLI, to hand over the Metal Mining Category Award for work done reclaiming an area of the mine. (B.C Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation photo)

Mt. Milligan Mine and Chu Cho Environmental received the Metal Mining Category Award at the 46th Annual Mine Reclamation Symposium in Prince George.

The event took place Sept. 18-21 at the Prince George Conference Centre with workshops on native plants for mine reclamation projects and invasive species in reclamation work.

On Sept. 19, attendees had a full day tour of Gibraltar Copper Mine near Williams Lake by Taseko Mines Gibraltar staff.

There were also two days of technical paper presentations at the conference as well as an exhibitor area with 24 manned booths for products or services from companies.

Mt. Milligan and Chu Cho were recognized for ongoing progressive reclamation at the Mount Milligan Mine, located 155 kilometres northwest of Prince George.

The approach focused on the collection of native seed, propagation of native plants using a local nursery, and collaboration with a team of Northern B.C.-based companies, educational institutions, and professionals.

The incorporation of local Indigenous cultural values has helped to identify target species for use in reclamation, according to the release by the B.C. Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation.

Nearly 300 people reportedly attended the symposium, which took place both virtually and in person. More than 220 attended in person. Other award recipients included Mount Polley Mine and Habitat Remediation Working Group and Teck Resources Limited.

