Mt. Pope Run (and walk) a wonderful success in Fort St. James

Fort St. James resident David Nutbrown runs Sunday, Oct. 24 in the Mt. Pope Adventure Run (and Walk). A total of 21 runners took part. (Randy Rawluk photo)

There may have been a skift of snow at the summit of Mount Pope, but it didn’t stop runners or walkers from making the trek up.

The 42nd annual Mt. Pope Adventure Run (and Walk) was held Sunday, Oct. 24, attracting participants from across the region and even as far as Sun Peaks, located north of Kamloops.

“The day, in general, went very well,” said race director Keith Gordon, who was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

“With COVID-19, we still have restrictions and we were, of course, on the edge whether we should be doing this, but because it’s an outdoor event, all of our volunteers are double vaccinated and we kept our distance the whole time we thought we were Ok to go ahead with it.”

A total of 21 runners ran from Cottonwood Beach to the summit of Mount Pope, with walkers getting a head start by beginning at the Pope Trail head.

At the top runners and walkers had their photograph taken and were able to warm up by a fire with cookies and drinks available.

Gordon described the temperature as mild, although a steady wind at the lake level required winter clothes for volunteers and snowmobile clothing at the top for their hardy race photographer.

The fastest runner was Cam McNamara from Prince George, clocking in at 1:56:43, followed by Elizabeth Hirsch, also of Prince George, with a time of 2:00:34.

“Our fastest runner went under two hours – the first time that’s happened since 2015,” Gordon said.

“Our first female runner [Hirsch] was the fastest female we’ve had in the event at least in my recollection! Her time of 2:00 is very elite.”

Many families, including nine children, took part in walking.

Gordon has been involved with the event for many years and said the first time he ran it was more than 35 years ago.

“We always get really good summit pictures to make up a collage, and it’s nice to see how they enjoy their accomplishment,” he said.

“We had a little boy who was five years that made it up there, and we had a runner who was 77 years old complete the run as well.”

