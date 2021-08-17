Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Map of Spences Bridge Highway 1 closure on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton

Two of three highways connecting the Lower Mainland and B.C. Interior are currently closed.

As of Monday night (Aug. 16), Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has been closed since Sunday, due to the raging July Lake wildfire.

This leaves one route for any travellers: Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, before either using Highway 5A from there to Merritt and then using Highway 97 to Kelowna and Vernon.

ALSO READ: Coquihalla closures causes traffic congestion and anger in Princeton

On Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth urged anyone travelling for non-essential reasons to avoid the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions to keep what routes are still available open for possible evacuations.

ALSO READ: Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

There are currently 264 wildfires burning in the province, with the largest and most threatening blazes around West Kelowna, Lytton and Prince George.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
1st annual NMI Show and Shine well-received in Fort St. James
Next story
Diplomats, troops and refugees arrive in Canada as flights resume from Afghanistan

Just Posted

More than 70 cars took part in the NMI Show & Shine held Saturday, August 14. Two tables full of prizes donated by various sponsors was up for grabs that day. (Taylor Ryan Facebook photo)
1st annual NMI Show and Shine well-received in Fort St. James

Thursday, August 12 was a day of tears and joy for Binche Whut’en that celebrated a new six-unit housing complex for elders who were wrapped with a blanket. (Photo submitted)
Elders welcomed to new homes at Binche

An evacuation order was issued Saturday, August 14 due to the Cutoff Creek wildfire. Regional District of Bulkley Nechako chair and mayor of Vanderhoof, Gerry Thiessen said around four addresses are impacted by the evacuation order, with another seven on alert. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako)
Largest fire in Prince George Fire Centre grows to more than 31,000 hectares

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna