Multiple multi-vehicle incidents close B.C. Interior highways

Multiple highways in the B.C. Interior are closed due to vehicle collisions after an atmospheric river brought heavy snow to mountain passes, on Thursday.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Major delays are expected on Highway 5.

Another crash has closed Highway 3 in both directions near the Sunday Summit between Princeton and Hope. There is no detour available and the next update will be provided at 2 a.m. An assessment is in progress.

Highway 3 near Princeton at about 8 p.m. Nov. 3. (Twitter)

Eastbound lanes of Highway 97C are blocked due to a collision 3-5 kms west of the Highway 5A turnoff to Princeton.

Highway 1 is closed east of Cache Creek due to a crash near Juniper Beach Provincial Park. There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening.

An early vehicle incident south of Clinton on Highway 97 is now clear, however, motorists should expect delays.

Highway 1 near Cache Creek at about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3. (Facebook)

An atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow to mountain passes. Snow started falling in higher elevations at about 1 p.m. Thursday, causing travel conditions to deteriorate.

Challenging winter conditions are affecting multiple routes throughout the province.

Highway 33 near Big White Road is also closed in both directions due to a crash.

❄Challenging winter conditions are affecting routes throughout the province. Closures are present on major routes due to multiple vehicle incidents. If you need to be out on the roads, be prepared and drive with due care and caution. Details: Info: https://t.co/U4ZTx62XFr — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 4, 2022

