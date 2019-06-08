Multiple power outages in the region last week

Both Vanderhoof and Fort St. James lost power five times from June 1 - June 3

BC Hydro customers in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James lost power multiple times last week.

Bob Gammer, manager, northern community relations for BC Hydro said power was interrupted five times over the past week in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James and the cause is still under investigation. However, he said that equipment malfunction could be the cause.

“A piece of equipment called a disconnect was mis-operating in our Glenannan Substation, west of Fraser Lake. The disconnect opened when it should not have and this action cut the flow of power on the transmission line that supplies electricity to all of Vanderhoof and Fort St. James,” Gammer said.

The remote operation of the disconnect has been temporarily disabled and it is now under manual control to prevent a repeat occurrence to customers, he added.

Power was interrupted on June 1 for 23 minutes, June 3 for three minutes and three times on the morning of June 4 for 19 minutes, Gammer said.

There was a power outage in Fort St. James on June 2 due to an unrelated incident. Gammer said a crow had contacted equipment in the BC Hydro substation in the District. Residents lost power for over 2 hours and it was restored a little after 7 pm, Gammer said.

Check the outage map to see if BC Hydro knows that your power is out. If not, call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile phone to report it.

READ MORE: Update: Vanderhoof lost power for five hours on Saturday

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winnipeg hospital investigating after wrong remains were given to family
Next story
B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Just Posted

Fire bans lifted in the Prince George Fire Centre

Category 2 and 3 fires are now permitted effective June 7

Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

All campfires, Category 2 and 3 fires will be allowed

High school student organizes cultural event to boost awareness about indigenous traditions

Jacob Bird is a grade 11 student at Fort St. James Secondary School

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Most Read