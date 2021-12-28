Multiple weather warnings issued for Vanderhoof, Fort St. James

A snowfall warning has been issued for Fort St James and Vanderhoof, with snow expected to start falling Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Black Press Media)

Give those snow clearing muscles a reprieve because there is more snow around the corner.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Wednesday, Dec. 29 that encompasses Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Prince George, Quesnel, McLeese Lake, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and Clinton.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall as a low pressure centre over the coast will spread snow to the B.C. Interior, beginning Wednesday afternoon.

A special weather statement was also issued for the central coast with heavy snow expected to begin early Wednesday evening. Bella Coola could see 10 centimetres or more snow by Thursday morning.

Another extreme cold warning was issued earlier Tuesday for 100 Mile, Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, Yellowhead, McGregor, Williston, Lakes District and B.C. Peace River.

It is expected to continue tonight and into Wednesday morning, bringing wind chill values of -40C or lower.

For Williams Lake the temperature will dip down to -32C Tuesday, with highs of -21C Wednesday.

In Vanderhoof, it will dip down to -30C, with highs of -19C on Wednesday.

Fort St. James is expected to see a low of -31C Tuesday and high of -22C Wednesday.

Prince George has lows of -31C for Tuesday and highs of -23C for Wednesday, while for Quesnel the low is -31C Tuesday and high of -22C Wednesday.

A low of -30C is anticipated for 100 Mile House and Clinton on Tuesday with a high of -22C for Wednesday.

The arctic outflow warning continues for the central coast with wind chill values between minus 20 and minus 30.

