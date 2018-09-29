Municipal workers in Fort St. James join union

Municipal workers in a variety of roles in Fort St. James last week joined The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 4951.

The newest members of CUPE 4951 include library, economic development office, arena, public works, and other municipal service workers. A CUPE press release says Fort St. James Mayor Rob MacDougall and the current district council have been supportive of the workers’ decision to seek union representation, and welcome the opportunity to negotiate collectively with their employees.

“The District of Fort St. James has long enjoyed a respectful and supportive relationship with employees, appreciating the hard work they undertake daily in moving our district forward,” said Mayor MacDougall. “Mayor and Council look forward to reaching an agreement with CUPE Local 4951 that is fair and equitable.”

“On behalf of CUPE 4951, I am very pleased to welcome these new members to our local,” commented Lily Bachand, CUPE 4951 president. “We are excited to combine our voices with the workers of Fort St. James, and look forward to working with the employer on a first agreement.”

CUPE 4951 represents more than 325 members across several communities of Northern British Columbia.



