Music on the Mountain festival concludes on a high note in Fort St. James

Music on the Mountain popularly known as MOM festival concluded its 2023 season last week in Fort St. James

Held at Cottonwood Park on the shores of the Stuart Lake from Aug. 18-20, family friendly arts music and art festival featured local talents from across northern B.C. and beyond.

Apart from music and art the festival also had camping, kids area swimming dancing and other activities for the whole community.

While the festival is held every year at the Murray Ridge Ski Area, this year the festival founder Lionel Conant relocated the festival to Fort St. James citing potential wildfire risks.

