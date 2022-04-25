Nadleh Whut’en and Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nations to improve sports facilities

Nadleh Whut’en and Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nations are receiving funds to support sports. Photo from the All Native Basketball Tournament in 2020. (Alex Kurial/Black Press)

The Nadleh Whut’en First Nation and Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation in northern B.C. are receiving federal infrastructure funds to support sports and recreation in the two separate communities through the Investing in Canada plan.

Nadleh Whut’en is getting $3,548,447 from the federal government toward a community skating rink upgrade project. Nadleh Whut’en will build an all-season outdoor recreational facility that will be used as a floor hockey arena, basketball court, and mini-soccer fields in the summer and an ice rink in the winter. The First Nation is investing an additional $1,182,816 for the project.

Nak’azdli Whut’en is getting $562,500 from the federal government for upgrades to the skatepark and ball park. Nak’azdli will construct an “all wheels access” skatepark with assistive technology for wheelchair motocross riders, people with low or impaired vision, and aid-assisted riders. The First Nation is investing $187,500.

The Investing in Canada plan includes joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding to support 57 projects across the province. The federal government is investing more than $56.8 million in total toward projects through the program.

