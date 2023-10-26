’Nah nah nah I can’t hear you’: Man hit with fine in B.C. roadside stop

Trail police say the man refused to produce his driver’s licence and rolled up his window

A man caught speeding provided more difficulty than expected for Trail RCMP.

A police officer was conducting a routine patrol in a marked vehicle on Friday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. when she observed a 39-year-old Edmonton man speeding.

The police reported that the vehicle was allegedly travelling at over 80 km/h in a 60 km/h posted speed zone on Highway 3B in Trail. The officer alleged that the driver cut off another motorist while conducting a lane change.

The officer detained the man and his vehicle roadside, and noted that the man was very upset about being detained.

According to police, the man refused to produce his driver’s licence and rolled up his window. Additional officers attended the scene, including BC Highway Patrol, to help the officer.

Due to the man’s odd behaviour, police said they believed the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle could be impaired by alcohol. A mandatory breath demand was read to the man. The man responded by plugging his ears and yelling over the officer’s instructions.

BC Highway Patrol RCMP officer assisted the investigating officer by stepping in and convincing the man to comply with the demand. The man did so after approximately 20 minutes of conversation and provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a pass.

Trail RCMP issued the Edmonton man a $138 fine for speeding, despite his attempts at ignoring the officers.

“‘Nah nah nah I can’t hear you,’ is not a legitimate defense,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “We would like to thank our BC Highway Patrol officer for assisting us with this difficult client with his expertise, as they experience these kinds of roadside challenges daily.”

