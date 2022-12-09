Nak’azdli Whut’en gets B.C. bioeconomy funding for joint venture with Deadwood Innovations

Funding is intended to be used by First Nations to develop innovative forest-based products

An Nak’azdli Whut’en-led project in the Fort St. James area has received funding from the province, as part of B.C.’s Indigenous Forest Bioeconomy Program.

The funding is intended to be used by First Nations to develop innovative forest-based products that will reduce the use of petrochemicals and store carbon for the long term.

Deadwood Innovations, a joint venture with the Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation, is the first project to receive funding through the new accelerator stream of the program. Deadwood Innovations is working to transform timber that was damaged by mountain pine beetle and wildfire into value-added engineered wood products, such as rail ties, rig mats and decking.

“This is creating more economic opportunities in our community and finding new uses for waste, while protecting our forests and wildlife for generations to come,” Chief Aileen Prince said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

The $90,000 in funding to Deadwood Innovations will help it upgrade its pilot-scale manufacturing plant in Fort St. James and enable commercial production. The new facility will create jobs in the region and reduce the need for slash pile burning, reducing carbon emissions.

Deadwood Innovations Ltd. president Owen Miller said the funding will position the startup to perform commercialization due diligence and engineering with experienced industry professionals.

“Our technology solves real problems and with support from the Indigenous Forest Bioeconomy program, our mission to transform low-quality fibre into high-value products is relentlessly progressing.”

Prior to this funding, the province had provided the joint venture $200,000 over the past two years to support the creation of jobs in rural communities, and to accelerate Indigenous participation in the forest sector, according to a news release from Deadwood Innovations back in July.

That funding was used to assess, engineer, procure and build a pilot-scale manufacturing plant at the site of the former Tl’Oh Forest Products mill in Fort St. James.

Since 2019, the Indigenous Forest Bioeconomy Program has delivered 41 projects with 24 Indigenous communities throughout the province. Projects have included textiles made from bark, insulation made from scrap wood, essential oils extracted from conifer needles and asphalt made from wood-based lignin, instead of bitumen.

“This will take all of us working together – the provincial government, First Nations and the forestry industry – to drive forward innovation and greater sustainability, support increased Indigenous participation and create more jobs for every tree harvested,” Forest Minister Katrine Conroy said.

“The work being done by Deadwood Innovations is a perfect example of this vision in action.”

