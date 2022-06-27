Nak’azdli Whut’en signs agreements with Dunkley Lumber and Carrier Lumber

Standing: Lynne Leon, COO, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Leonard Thomas, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Catherine Lessard, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Bernard Tobin, Forestry Consultant, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Alyssa Lepka, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Nolan Sadalon, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Murial Sam, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Dyon Armstrong, Vice President, Dunkley Lumber; Jeremy Cover, Planning Forester, Dunkley Lumber; JP Wenger, Woodlands Manager, Nak’azdli Whut’en. Seated: Rob Novak, President, Dunkley Lumber, Chief Aileen Prince, Nak’azdli Whut’en. (Submitted photo) Councillor Leonard Thomas, Nak’azdli Whut’en; JP Wenger, Woodlands Manager, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Catherine Lessard, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Paul Bird, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Bill Kordydan, President, Carrier Lumber; Jason Gordon, Woodlands Manager, Carrier Lumber; Lynne Leon, COO, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Chief Aileen Prince, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Alyssa Lepka, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Murial Sam, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Councillor Nolan Sadalon, Nak’azdli Whut’en; Bernard Tobin, Forestry Consultant, Nak’azdli Whut’en. (Submitted photo)

Nak’azdli Whut’en has signed two agreements, one each with Carrier Lumber and Dunkley Lumber on forest management and stewardship.

Carrier Lumber

Nak’azdli Whut’en and Carrier Lumber have entered into a collaborative planning process to preserve crucial wildlife habitat and to secure a sustainable forest industry into the future, as stated in a June 24 press release.

Due to the mountain pine beetle infestation, climate change there have been significant impacts on wildlife in the region, with a drop in moose population estimated to be as high as 75 per cent, as stated in the press release.

Chief Aileen Prince said, “This agreement builds a solid relationship between Nak’azdli and Carrier Lumber that will ensure our territories are respected, and that wildlife has a chance to come back. Carrier is demonstrating a commitment to reconciliation by respecting our role as decision-makers in our own territories.”

In addition to land stewardship, the agreement builds a process for Carrier Lumber to assist Nak’azdli in managing their own forest licenses.

Dunkley Lumber

This agreement also signed on June 24 is built to enhance economic opportunities while protecting the land. The agreement includes a commitment to a collaborative planning process to ensure that forestry operations respect Nak’azdli land stewardship objectives in their territory.

“Nak’azdli is proud to be securing the future of our territories through this agreement with Dunkley Lumber,” said Chief Aileen Prince. “Our territories have faced serious challenges over the past 20 years, and agreements like this one are starting to set things right. They also bring us back to our historic and rightful role as decision-makers on our territories,” she continued.

“Dunkley Lumber is signing this agreement today to work together with Nak’azdli on land stewardship objectives in Nak’azdli’s Traditional Territory. The agreement protects identified values while at the same time providing economic opportunities to Nak’azdli and their membership,” said Dyon Armstrong, Vice President, Dunkley Lumber.

