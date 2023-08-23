Nak’azdli Whut’en youth bring street art to the Fort St. James skate park

Nak’azdli Whut’en youth came out to give a makeover to the skatepark on Aug. 12. (Photo courtesy of Nak’azdli Whu’ten) The youth were taught techniques of street art by local artist Mike McKerracher ahead of the event. (Photo courtesy of Nak’azdli Whu’ten) Over three dozen youth came out on Aug. 12 to help cover the skatepark with their creative artwork. (Photo courtesy of Nak’azdli Whu’ten)

Nak’azdli Whut’en saw its skatepark get an artsy makeover, thanks to a group of youth who came out to participate in a day of spray painting and street art organized by the First Nation.

Approximately 35 youth came out on Aug.12 to showcase their artistic creativity, with many of them working all day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to spray paint the area and cover the skatepark with art.

Over 75 cans of paint was used throughout the day, Nak’azdli Whut’en Recreation Supervisor Lori Gauthier said. The day ended with a pizza, ice cream and a BBQ party organized by the Nak’azdli Youth Council.

The spray painting event was the outcome of a workshop conducted for the youth by local street artist Mike McKerracher where they were taught to use their art to help make their communities a better place to live in.

“With the recent graffiti vandalism in the community we were hoping this would inspire our youth to be more proactive and use their artistic abilities in a positive way,” said Gauthier.

Nak’azdli Whut’en decided to organize this workshop after being contacted by McKerracher and after speaking with Ts’oodunne Recreation Society, Gauthier said.

“We were looking for something for the youth to do that was fun this summer. Along with the annual canoeing trip and youth camp scheduled this summer, we were looking for something that kids of any age and ability could do,” said Gauthier.

McKerracher hosted two workshops on street art for youth in the Fort St. James area. The first one focused on the difference between street art and vandalism, and the second one was on technique and design.

During the workshops they focused on things like community acceptance, the difference between art and vandalism, opportunities for young artists and representing their neighbourhood.

“We practiced techniques and brainstormed ideas such as how to merge Dekelh language with modern street art, and how to self-police your space,” McKerracher said.

During the workshops, the youth spray painted their art on three sheets of wood after which their art was sold and is now being used as signs by the Music on the Mountain Festival in Fort St. James. This transaction placed real money directly into the hands of the young artists and showed them that opportunities are very much available for them.

“We had a blast,” said McKerracher about the whole experience of teaching the youngsters and watching them produce their art work.

McKerracher, a resident of the Fort St. James area, said the community, like almost every community in the province, has been struggling with unsightly graffiti.

“I started noticing that some folks were approaching it in a way that started criminalizing the youth instead of providing an opportunity for them to express themselves in a safe environment,” McKerracher said.

The solution, McKerracher said, to bad graffiti is encouraging good graffiti. He learnt this growing up in big cities where street art was a way of life.

That is when he approached the Nak’azdli Youth Council and Gauthier and they decided that the perfect canvas to showcase the youth’s art would be the new skateboard park.

“We have to remember that kids are always searching for a way to express themselves, to have their voices heard. If you don’t pay attention, then they will make their voices heard. Isn’t it easier to just listen?”