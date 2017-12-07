National Energy Board rules that Kinder Morgan can start work in Burnaby

Kinder Morgan can begin work on the TransMountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, according to the National Energy Board.

In a decision announced Thursday afternoon, the regulator stated that Kinder Morgan does not need to comply with two sections of the City of Burnaby’s bylaws: preliminary plan approvals and tree cutting permits.

The ruling means that the energy company can start working at a temporary infrastructure site near the Westridge Marine Terminal and at the Burnaby Terminal.

Kinder Morgan had appealed to the National Energy Board in October, asking them to clear the way for the company to begin work in Burnaby, despite not receiving permits from the city.

More to come.