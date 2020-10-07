Anne Marie Sam (BC NDP photo)

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Anne Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Election campaigns can be brutal on a candidate.

But Nechako Lakes NDP candidate Anne Marie Sam faced an even tougher battle this spring — cancer.

A mammogram in March revealed she had breast cancer, the diagnosis coming just as the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

In Victoria where she was working, Sam said she quickly had to focus on herself and her health and for what would come next.

But the surgery was successful and was followed by chemotherapy and radiation with Sam being declared cancer-free as the spring turned into early summer.

Despite it all, Sam said she was determined to pursue the NDP candidacy for the Nechako Lakes riding.

“I knew I could do it. I had a lot of support from the party and the leader, John Horgan. I had made a commitment. This was something I knew I could do,” she said.

Sam added that like many people, she was caught offguard by the election call.

This will be Sam’s second bid for elected provincial office. She also ran against BC Liberal incumbent John Rustad in the 2017 provincial election, placing second with Rustad taking a clear majority of 52 per cent of the vote.

Although defeated in that election, Sam, in one sense, followed Rustad’s footsteps in Victoria. That’s because Rustad was the BC Liberal for aboriginal relations and reconciliation minister from 2013 to 2017. When the NDP replaced the BC Liberals in government, Sam then took a job as the senior ministerial assistant in the renamed indigenous relations and reconciliation ministry.

Now on leave from that job, Sam said the three years she spent in that ministry have given her invaluable experience in not only the inner workings of how the government operates when it comes to deciding policy but through travel connected to her work, the experiences and situations indigenous people face within the province.

“I got to meet a lot of people,” said Sam as she worked on issues such as placing the the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within the context of provincial government legislation.

Sam’s first experiences with elected office date back to a term as a school trustee in her home area of Fort St. James and as a councillor for several terms with her home Nak’azdli band.

Raising a family of three children during the same period, Sam said matters such as child care availability and education challenges within the north brought forward by others heightened her sense of community issues.

And that connection to communities within the area heightened in the 2000s through the increased presence of large industrial projects in the north.

“There was concern that a lot of things weren’t being brought up such as impacts on communities, the need to preserve and protect our values — and not just with indigenous communities, but all of the communities,” said Sam. “I thought that this was something that was needed.”

It wasn’t until Sam took a phone call from Carole James, a senior NDP Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), in 2017 that she began thinking about provincial political office and how her school trustee and band council experience could be further reflected.

“She really encouraged me,” said Sam of James who noted that more women were needed in the provincial legislature. “She talked about the impact on your family, the travelling, what an MLA can contribute.”

It set the foundation for the 2017 election and now this one with Sam saying she’s more than ever committed to the riding and to its people.

BC politicsElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Just Posted

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Anne Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Incumbent BC Liberal MLA John Rustad will run for the fifth time

Hopes to continue serving the Nechako Lakes riding

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Petrochemical company, West Coast Olefins, looking to build plant near Kitimat

Plans are in the conceptual stages currently and they are speaking with local stakeholders

B.C. Supreme Court hears petition for judicial review of Coastal GasLink certificate

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

RCMP believe homicide victims, linked to Yukon drug trade, targeted

Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts

Restaurants and bars have fought the restriction of a 10 p.m. stop on alcohol sales in British Columbia

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Most Read