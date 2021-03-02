Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

The federal procurement minister says there’s no reason to doubt delivery of 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine set to come from the United States.

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer that it does not see any problems with exporting those doses.

But she says a delivery schedule for those doses is up in the air.

The U.S. government has said it wants Americans all vaccinated first before it shares vaccine doses with other countries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus