Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society grants $110,000 for new projects

NKDF approved funding for five new projects in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society (NKDF) approved funding for five new projects in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako including Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort Fraser announced on Wednesday (April 13).

NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford pointed to the hard work of volunteers and communities emerging after the past two years.

“The return of the Rodeo to Vanderhoof, the White Swan Park boat launch and the Interpretive Signage in Riverside Park will provide much needed social and recreational opportunities and strengthen community spirit.”

The Village of Fraser Lake is getting $50,000 to upgrade the docks at the White Swan public boat launch on the shores of Fraser Lake. The upgrade includes replacing the wood piling and top rail system with a new steel piling system. The new system will allow the docks to be installed up to twelve weeks earlier in the season. Lighting will also be installed on top of the pilings.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is receiving $40,000 toward the purchase of a new fire engine for the Fort Fraser Volunteer Fire Department. Replacing the current engine, which is 25-years-old, wll help Fort Fraser Fire Department to respond to emergency calls.

The Nechako Valley Rodeo Association is getting $10,000 to assist with hosting the 2022 Rodeo. This marks the return of the community event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The rodeo will take place in Vanderhoof June 17-19.

The District of Vanderhoof was granted $5,000 to install interpretive signage at Riverside Park.

In partnership with Saik’uz First Nation, dual-language signs will be installed with information on the park plant and animal species, including illustrations and names in both English and Dakelh. The signage will remind both Indigenous and non-Indigenous users of the cultural practices that occurred in the area long before Vanderhoof was a settlement.

The District of Vanderhoof was granted $5,000 toward construction of a public washroom at the Vanderhoof Airport, which has previously won the Airport of the Year award from the BC Aviation Council.

The airport supports emergency services, recreational opportunities, is home to two flight schools, and will be the site of the 2022 Vanderhoof International Air Show, returning after a two-year hiatus.

The next application deadline is July 29, 2022. For requests under $5,000 applications are accepted on a continuous basis. Applications from local governments, local First Nations governments and legally incorporated non-profit organizations are encouraged.

For more information, visit nkdf.org

