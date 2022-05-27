Nechako Lakes resident wins $2 million lottery using “meaningful” numbers

Margaret Gooding has been playing with the same numbers for 21 years

Margaret (Adele) Gooding from the Nechako Lakes area is taking home BC/49’s top prize of $2 million.

Gooding who lives in Southbank has been using her own and family members’ birthdays when she plays the lottery and on the BC/49 draw on May 21, those numbers made her win the $2 million top prize.

According to a May 27 news release from BCLC, Gooding said, “I’ve been playing those same numbers for 21 years… Those birthdays are significant to something happy in my life, and to win with those numbers… it’s just another happy moment in my life!”

Gooding made a pitstop at Sne Cal Yegh Gas Bar in Burns Lake to fill up when she purchased the winning ticket. She was home on Victoria Day when she checked her numbers and called her husband immediately over when she found that the BC/49 ticket was worth $2 million.

“We were just so happy, hugging each other. I jumped out of my seat, I was so excited.”

She is going to use the prize money to pay off her mortgage, share the winnings with family and take a “second honeymoon” vacation with her husband to her bucket-list destination of England.

