New evacuation alerts issued as wildfire near Penticton flares up

Over 12 properties including camping areas put on alert Sunday night

The Upper Park Rill Creek fire in Twin Lakes has flared up prompting new evacuation alerts in the Willowbrook area Sunday night.

Around 12 properties were issued alerts by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Sept. 17, at 9:30 p.m. due to the threat of wildfire from the Upper Park Rill blaze.

The alert includes the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Road, north to the south side of Orofino Road. It will also include Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation site and the Madden Lake recreation site.

Campers in those areas were made aware of the alert Sunday night.

Numerous people have been taking to social media to say that the Park Rill blaze has flared up again and flames could be seen as far as Penticton.

On Saturday, BC Wildfire Service issued a warning for the ‘Penticton Fire Zone’ that there is increased fire activity due to the humidity, heat and winds over the weekend.

The Upper Park Rill blaze that started in Twin Lakes is considered held as of Sept. 2 but still over 2,000 hectares in size and hot spots have been flaring up over the past week.

The following properties were placed on alert:

2591 Willowbrook Road

2609 Willowbrook Road

2681 Willowbrook Road

2737 Willowbrook Road

2807 Willowbrook Road

2839 Willowbrook Road

2867 Willowbrook Road

2895 Willowbrook Road

130 Lillian Road

170 Lillian Road

143 Orofino Road

455 Orofino Road

The Upper Park Rill Creek fire has flared up prompting new evacuation alerts in the Willowbrook area Sunday night.

READ MORE: Twin Lakes wildfire held

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Penticton

Love The Caledonia Courier?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC NDP, Premier Eby says
Next story
Sudden appointment of new BC Utilities Commission CEO sparks debate

Just Posted

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.