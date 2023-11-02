New Foundry centre proposed for Vanderhoof

The old School District 91 bus shop in Burns Lake being torn down for the new construction of the Burns Lake Foundry. (File photo0

Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) wants to build a full-range mental and physical health facility for young people in Vanderhoof.

The youth wellness centre concept for youth between the ages of 12 and 24 is called Foundry and facilities are being provided across B.C. and are financed by the provincial government.

CSFS is already building a 10,000 square feet facility in Burns Lake and hopes its Vanderhoof plan will be accepted by the province by next year.

“We are still in early planning stages for an application to the Province of BC for a future Foundry in Vanderhoof,” said CSFS official Andrea Palmer. The size of the proposed facility, the estimated cost and location are not known yet.

“We know that the local community and surrounding areas, including Saik’uz First Nation, are enthusiastic in their support of the application,” Palmer added.

CSFS asked the District of Vanderhoof for a letter of support.

Mayor Moutray and councillor Ken Young met representatives of CSFS and council agreed to extend its support to the project during the Oct. 10 council meeting.

Moutray called the facility in Burns Lake a “significant undertaking” by CSFS while extending his support to the proposed one in Vanderhoof.

“Carrier Sekani, in my mind would be the best to be operating in Vanderhoof [as] they’re really deep and well supported, so it makes lot of sense,” Moutray said at the Oct. 10 council meeting.

“This is something we’ve been looking at for a couple years now,” added Young.

Council estimates CSFS will need to build a facility because there are no buildings available t0 match what is needed.

“Location is important to make sure there’s access to young folks,” Young said.

“Success is based on location. If it is not in the right spot it will be a waste of money in the long run,” he said.

There are 16 Foundry centres now open in B.C. Two are located in northern B.C. in Terrace and Prince George. An additional nine new Foundry centres are in development, including the one in Burns Lake.

