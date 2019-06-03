Shown is David Simoes during his February, 2013 CHL game playing with the Missouri Mavericks against the Quad City Mallards. (Submitted photo)

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Vanderhoof may soon have its own hockey breakfast club that aims to make the sport more accessible to newcomers as well as minor hockey players.

The club will be spearheaded by David Simoes who played hockey professionally in the Central Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League. During his career he played defense for teams such as the Missouri Mavericks, Louisiana IceGators, Rapid City Rush, Allen Americans, Youngstown Steelhounds, New Mexico Scorpions, Burnaby Express, Merritt Centennials, Williams Lake TimberWolves and the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Simoes said he got the idea to start the breakfast club from Hockey Manitoba. The idea is to create an environment where kids of all ages and skill groups come together and enjoy hockey. The floor would be divided into different sections based on skill level or age group, he said.

The day for the kids would start with drills at 7 am which will encompass the first half of the practice, Simoes explained, adding that from 7:30 to 8 am, he wants to encourage kids to have free time and use their imagination to play hockey amongst themselves.

“Back when we were growing up there was pond hockey and you would be playing outside on outdoor rinks, but you don’t see that anymore. I feel that imagination has died down a little with the kids,” Simoes said.

“There are video games, technology, screen time and by doing something like this, my hope is to bring back that idea to just go out and do whatever you want and have fun and make your own games up. Let the kids teach each other rather than having someone tell them what to do the entire time,” he added.

With varied skills, there may be kids that are not as good as others or would want to play scrimmage down at one side of the rink, “we will be out with the kids, but the hope is that they are the ones organizing their free time on the ice,” he said.

Apart from Simoes, other coaches involved in the club are Marty Floris and Jason Kadagona. Floris has been a volunteer in hockey for the past 25 years in Vanderhoof and coached both Simoes when he was younger and his son in the sport.

These volunteer coaches will be heading different stations on the ice and the kids would then rotate through these stations, Simoes added.

The breakfast portion of day will be from 8 to 8:30 am and Simoes said Blue Valley Enterprises Ltd from Vanderhoof will be sponsoring the meal for the kids.

“The idea is also to get kids ready for school. If you exercise before you go to school you are going to be much sharper,” he said.

Getting pond hockey back to the rink is the main idea, Simoes said, adding he agreed that hockey as a sport could do with a little bit of a boost in the District.

“Everywhere we are seeing numbers in hockey and sports dwindle in general. I don’t know what the answer would be to deal with that. But I think sports are extremely important. The camaraderie with teammates and learning life lessons is important. And you want that as a parent that your kids find something difficult and to overcome that difficulty they use problem solving and that’s what sports does for you,” Simoes said.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft
Next story
All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

Just Posted

New hockey breakfast club led by former BCHL player being set up in Vanderhoof

The idea is to get pond hockey back in the rink says David Simoes

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

Gallery — 2019 Madison Poker Ride

It’s been eight years since Madison Scott went missing from Hogsback Lake

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited across the Prince George Fire Centre

The first ban was set on May 8 that covered the Stuart Nechako and Prince George Forest District

Photo Gallery: Kids have a blast during the ‘Fun Run’ organized by David Hoy Elementary School

Elementary school students across school district 91 participated in the event

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Calgary man dies saving girl, 10, at B.C. lake

Jon Palmiere lost his life saving a 10-year-old girl

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Amazon vies for a larger share of viewers with ‘channels’ service akin to cable in Canada

Amazon says it’s finalizing plans to make Prime Video Channels available in Canada for the first time

All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

The report contains more than 200 recommendations to multiple levels of government

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Most Read