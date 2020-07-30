School District 91 logo. (Black Press files)

New principal appointed at Evelyn Dickson Elementary School in Vanderhoof

Staff changes announced by School District 91.

There have been some administrative changes within School District 91.

Wade Fitzpatrick is transferring from Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School to Eveyln Dickson Elementary School in Vanderhoof, where he will be principal, stated a July 29 news release from the school-district.

“Fitzpatrick spent several years teaching at Evelyn Dickson early in his career and is excited to return after previous administrative experiences at Mapes Elementary, Sinkut View Elementary, and most recently as the Vice-Principal at FLESS,” stated the news release.

Fitzpatrick has a Bachelor of Education degree from Simon Fraser University and Masters of Education from the University of Calgary.

He is looking forward to joining the school staff and work alongside parents and the community.

Meanwhile, Mike LeDuc is taking over Fitzpatrick’s job as Vice-Principal at FLESS.

LeDuc moved to Fraser Lake in 2006 and has taught a variety of courses in both elementary and secondary school, including, Physical Education, Careers and Alternate Education.

He has a Bachelor’s of Education from Augsburg College in Minnesota and Master of Arts from Royal Roads University in Victoria.

“LeDuc is well known in Fraser Lake for his dedication to teaching, volunteering and coaching youth, both in the school and in the town which he has called home for many years. He is eager to start his first administrative position with the committed team of staff, parents and community members,” as per the release.

READ MORE: B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Most Read